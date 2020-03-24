Boy roasts mom in hilarious journal entry on first day of homeschooling: 'It is not going good'

Leave it to kids to be brutally honest about their experiences-- especially if it's about their parents.

Like 8-year-old Ben from Verona, Kentucky who wrote a savage journal entry about his first day of homeschooling with his mom.

RELATED: Mom’s hilarious prayer for heavenly help in homeschooling amid COVID-19 is every parent right now

In a viral Facebook post by Candice Hunter Kennedy, she shared a snapshot of her son’s entry with the caption:

“Y’all I’m dying!!! This is Ben’s journal entry from Monday about our first “homed school” day. That last sentence.”

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Ben’s entry read:

“It is not going good. My moms getting stressed out. My mom is really getting confused. We took a break so my mom can figure this stuff out. I'm telling you it is not going good.”

Advertisement

8-year-old's journal entry on first of homeschooling goes viral. (Candice Hunter Kennedy)

The hilarious post has been shared over 289,000 times and has a slew of comments from parents who sympathize with Candice.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE