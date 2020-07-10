Boyertown man accused of fatally shooting brother after argument
BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in Berks County have arrested and charged a man they fatally shot his brother after an argument Thursday.
Officers responded to a home on the unit block of Willow Road in Boyertown for a report of a deadly shooting.
According to investigators, Ronald Wickizer and his brother Randall were engaged in a verbal argument outside the home.
During the argument, Ronald allegedly went inside an attached garage of the home and returned with a handgun, shooting his brother in the head.
Randall was pronounced dead a short time later.
Ronald Wickizer, 59, has been charged with first and third-degree murder, aggravated assault, and possessing and instrument of crime.
Wickizer was preliminarily arraigned and committed to Berks County Jail without bail.
