Boys II Men to sing National Anthem at Cowboys vs. Eagles

article

The Brief Boys II Men will sing the National Anthem at the 2025 NFL season opener Thursday night. The group will sing at Lincoln Financial Field, where the Eagles will play their rival Cowboys. The group sang at the 2018 season opener as well, when the team unveiled their Super Bowl LII banner. This Thursday, the team will do the same.



The 2025 NFL season is set to kick off on Thursday night with the Eagles playing the Cowboys, and the Birds announced on Monday that the city's own Boys II Men will be singing the National Anthem to kick things off beforehand.

What we know:

The group will sing at Lincoln Financial Field.

"There's like an unspoken word that, when it comes to the Eagles, the answer is 'Yes,'" the group’s manager, Joe Mulvihill, said.

Timeline:

The group has performed at Lincoln Financial several times. The last time was when the Eagles opened the season in 2018 by unveiling their Super Bowl LII banner. This Thursday, the team will do the same.

"I take the approach of Jalen Hurts," Nathan Morris, one of the group's members, said in a statement. "It's good, it's beautiful, and I'm happy, very happy, to be sharing the raising of the banner, sitting there watching it, but it's a new season man, and we're on to the next. Let's get it going."

All three members of the singing group are Philly natives, having attended the Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts.