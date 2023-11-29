Bradley Cooper stops by Philadelphia brewery for high school reunion - name tag and all!

article

"You never know who you'll run into at the Taproom!"

That couldn't be more true for one local brewery, who got a special visit from one of Philadelphia's favorite celebrities!

Bradley Cooper attended his 30th high school reunion at the Chestnut Hill Brewing Company over the weekend.

The brewery posted a photo of the smiling ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ star wearing a name tag that read, "Bradley."

"Thank you, Germantown Academy for hosting your class of 1993 reunion with us! We had the honor of hosting a special guest! You never know who you'll run into at the Taproom!"

The Montgomery County native and die-hard Eagles fan is a frequent guest in the owner's box at Lincoln Financial Field, including this past Sunday.

However, his fandom was recently put to the test when Howard Stern asked Cooper to choose between an Eagles Super Bowl and winning an Oscar for his upcoming film "Maestro!"

And Philadelphia will be very happy with his choice - the Birds, of course!