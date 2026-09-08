The Brief Brandon Graham announced his retirement on Tuesday. Graham briefly came out of retirement to help the Eagles last season. Graham, 38, holds the Eagles franchise record for most games played.



Nearly a year after announcing his comeback to help an injury-depleted 2025 Eagles' team last October, legendary defensive lineman Brandon Grahahm has returned to retirement.

Brandon Graham retires again

What we know:

The 38-year-old lineman announced his retirement days ahead of the Eagles season-opening game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field.

The retirement doesn't come as a shock. Graham was still a free agent, meaning he was not part of the Eagles' pre-season training camp.

Graham retires after Super Bowl

The backstory:

Graham announced his retirement in March 2025, less than a month after the Eagles celebrated their second Super Bowl Championship in the last decade. Graham announced his comeback in October after the Eagles endured several injuries early in the season.

Graham played in nine games, and became the oldest Eagles player to ever record a sack.

Legendary Eagles' career

Local perspective:

Drafted 13th overall by the Philadelphia Eagles out of the University of Michigan in the 2010 draft, Graham's career in Philadelphia spanned 16 years.

Graham went on to play 215 games with the Eagels – the most in franchise history, ahead of Jason Kelce (193) and Fletcher Cox (188).

He became known as one of the Eagles' locker room leaders, and etched his moment in Philadelphia sports history with a strip-sack of Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII.