Brandon Olivieri found guilty in shooting deaths of South Philly teens

A teen has been found guilty in the shooting deaths of two 16-year-old boys in South Philadelphia in 2017.

Brandon Olivieri was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Salvatore DiNubile and third-degree murder in the death of Caleer Miller. Olivieri faces life in prison.

An 18-year-old friend of victim Salvatore DiNubile testified on the night of the killing, Brandon Olivieri approached the victim at 12th and Ritner, they talked and Olivieri pulled a pistol as they wrestle for the weapon, DiNubile was shot and later dies. Also, killed was 16-year-old Caleer Miller who arrived that night with Olivieri.

The trial was being held under tight security. A metal detector stood just yards from the 3rd-floor court. The judge and jury worked behind bulletproof glass.

A police officer testified he came upon DiNubile moments after the shooting--gasping for breath--begging for help.

The Miller family says its loss is great.

"It's really just heartbreaking to have to see him and know he's responsible for taking my cousin's life--my first cousin," Danae Mitchell said.

Olivieri was 16 at the time of the shooting.