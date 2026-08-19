Brandywine Valley SPCA gives 60 rescue dogs red carpet moment in Los Angeles

The Brief More than 50 rescue dogs and puppies got the red carpet treatment at the Astra TV Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday with the Brandywine Valley SPCA as the charitable partner. After the event, the dogs were flown to the East Coast and arrived at Chester County Airport on Monday to find new homes, according to the Brandywine Valley SPCA. Some of the animals are now available for adoption at Brandywine Valley SPCA locations in West Chester, Harrisburg and New Jersey.



A group of homeless dogs and puppies took center stage at the Astra TV Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, where they joined celebrities on the red carpet before being flown across the country to find new families, according to the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

What we know:

The Brandywine Valley SPCA was chosen as the charitable partner for this year’s Astra TV Awards. The group pulled about 60 dogs and puppies from the Riverside County Department of Animal Services, which it described as very overcrowded. At the event, 12 of the puppies had their moment in the spotlight with animal-loving stars, according to the shelter.

"Legendary icon like William H Macy being on the red carpet with a puppy. What could be better than that," said Sara Smith, Brandywine Valley SPCA.

"We heard it over and over again, best red carpet," said Smith.

"It was so sweet and wonderful and really a great way to get in front of people who have a large platform and a large voice that can spread awareness about how important it is to adopt," said Smith.

"They got to snuggle with them and take pictures," said Smith. "It’s a long standing tradition for them to have puppies on the red carpet."

**The rescue flight home and second chance for adoption**

After their time in Hollywood, the dogs and puppies boarded a rescue flight to the East Coast in partnership with the ASPCA on Sunday. "There were 58 animals onboard. We couldn’t have fit another one. It was totally packed," Smith said.

The animals landed at Chester County Airport on Monday and are now looking for loving families. Some of the featured "red carpet puppies" include Dolly and Pearl (who are sisters), Bree, Swiss and Molly, who was also on the flight and is hoping to be adopted.

"There are adult dogs, small dogs, big dogs," said Smith. "You can find animals from the flight at our West Chester location, our Harrisburg location and our location in New Jersey."

What's next:

The Brandywine Valley SPCA said it wants to keep expanding its mission and spread awareness about adoption while staying focused on helping overcrowded shelters in the region each day as part of its Second Chance program.

What we don't know:

It has not been confirmed how many of the dogs from the rescue flight have already been adopted. There is also no information yet about future events or similar partnerships planned by the Brandywine Valley SPCA.