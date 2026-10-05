Gun-wielding suspects steal $7k during Philadelphia grocery store robbery

The Brief Police are searching for two armed suspects wanted in connection to a gunpoint robbery. Video shows the suspects assaulting store employees as they forced them into a back stockroom. The suspects managed to steal $7k, the victim's phone, and keys.



Investigators in Philadelphia are searching for three men captured on surveillance video robbing a grocery store at gunpoint.

What we know:

Police say on September 29 at around 4 p.m. two men armed with handguns entered Diaz Grocery on North 29th Street, while a third suspect stood outside to keep watch.

Surveillance video from a camera positioned near the register shows a young man believed to be between 17-20-years-old wearing a surgical mask, pulling a handgun out of his jacket and pointing it at the employee behind the counter.

A second suspect, believed to be around 25-years-old, forced another employee to the back stockroom. Video shows the suspect pistol whipping the employee in the face as they walk to the stockroom.

The suspects assault both employees in the stockroom, hitting the male victim in the face again and knocking him to the ground. Police say the suspects were unable to access store safe, but managed to ransack a register and make off with $7k, the victim's keys, and phone.

What you can do:

Police pointed out several distinctive items of clothing worn by the suspects, including a Sprayground ‘Can’t catch me' backpack. The older of the two suspects was wearing a KMSL hooded sweatshirt and a white face covering.

The second suspect had a black and white Spider-Man backpack and ear-length braids, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes either suspect is asked to contact police immediately.