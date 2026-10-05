Multiple street signs vandalized with spray paint in Gloucester Township neighborhoods

The Brief Multiple street and traffic signs were spray painted with four different colors along Blackwood Clementon Road during the early October weekend, according to Gloucester Township Police. The vandalism occurred in areas including the Cherrywood and LaCascata developments, with damage to signs owned by the township, Camden County Highway Department and Wawa. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Gloucester Township Police Department or submit an anonymous tip.



Gloucester Township Police are investigating several cases of vandalism after numerous street signs were spray painted with four different colors along Blackwood Clementon Road over the early October weekend, according to police.

What we know:

Police say the incidents happened in the Cherrywood Development and LaCascata Development along Blackwood Clementon Road. The majority of the defaced signs belonged to the Township of Gloucester, with additional damage to a stop sign owned by Wawa and others owned by Camden County Highway Department.

Gold spray paint marked with the word "GOST" was found on a traffic control box at the intersection of Kelly Drivers Road and Blackwood Clementon Road, according to police.

The spray paint vandalism is classified as criminal mischief, and the suspect or suspects remain unidentified, police said.

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Officers say four different colors of spray paint were used to deface the signs. The exact number of signs damaged was not provided by police.

What you can do:

Gloucester Township Police are seeking help from residents who may have information about the individual or individuals responsible.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through the department’s website, but police note that the tip system is not monitored around the clock. For immediate police help, incidents should be reported by calling 856-228-4500; emergencies or crimes in progress require a call to 911.

According to police, "Our Anonymous Tip systems are NOT monitored 24/7. All incidents in Gloucester Township requiring IMMEDIATE police assistance must be called into GTPD at 856-228-4500. If you have an EMERGENCY or are witnessing a CRIME IN PROGRESS, CALL 911."

What's next:

Police are continuing their investigation into the vandalism and are urging anyone with possible information to come forward.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified any suspects or released details about how many signs were targeted in these incidents. No motive for the vandalism has been determined, and no timeline for the investigation’s conclusion was given.