Brandywine Valley SPCA seeks families for shelter pet holiday sleepovers

The Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA) is searching for families who can host shelter pets for a sleepover this holiday season.

The sleepover, effectively a short-term foster arrangement, involves a dog or cat staying with a family for a duration of a few days up to a week.

“This is a great opportunity for families staying home over the holidays to give a homeless dog or cat a much needed break from the shelter,” said Walt Fenstermacher, BVSPCA senior director of operations. “Sleepovers have been shown to reduce stress for shelter animals, and we also learn more about the pet’s personality in a more natural environment.”

The BVSPCA ran a pilot holiday sleepover program in 2018, resulting in more than 30 homeless pets spending the holidays with a family. This year, the shelter hopes "as many homeless pets as possible" can experience a family's love over the holidays.

The nonprofit is offering two sleepover options:

Santa Sleepover Pickup: Friday 12/20 – Monday 12/23 Return: Thursday 12/26 – Monday 12/30

Winter Break Sleepover Pickup: Friday 12/20 – Monday 12/23 Return: Thursday 1/2 – Sunday 1/5

Families interested in hosting a shelter pet for a sleepover can sign up here.

The BVSPCA will work with each family to match the shelter pet to a that family's living situation.

