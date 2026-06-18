Brazilian fans rally at Philadelphia Art Museum steps ahead of World Cup match

The Brief Brazilian fans gathered at the Art Museum steps for a World Cup rally before Friday's match against Haiti. The crowd celebrated with music, dancing and a strong sense of community. Security was present to prevent fans from putting a Brazil jersey on the Rocky Statue.



Brazilian fans brought music, dancing and energy to the Art Museum steps for a World Cup rally before the match against Haiti.

Brazilian fans celebrate ahead of World Cup match

What we know:

The Art Museum steps were filled with Brazilian fans wearing gold and celebrating with music and dancing before the match against Haiti. "Look what we have here we got the World Cup trophy," said one fan.

Many in the crowd described the event as a family reunion for Brazilian nationals living in Philadelphia. "Here I love how we are so in love with the energy of the World Cup and we love that in Brazil that’s very important to us," said Thayla Rogick of Northern Liberties.

The celebration included fans chanting, "Let’s go Brazil…let’s go Brazil," and enjoying the atmosphere. "This is very good. People just vibing for Brazil that’s good," said another fan.

Security at the Rocky Statue

Security guards were present to make sure fans did not put a Brazil jersey on the Rocky Statue. "But there’s one thing you won’t see fans do. Put a Brazil jersey on the Rocky Statue. And they even have security guards making sure it doesn’t happen," said O’Connell.

Some fans said putting a jersey on the statue would bring bad luck. "We cannot put the jersey on statue. Because it’s not luck. Bad luck. Bad luck yes," said one fan.

Soccer is a serious tradition for Brazilian fans.

"This is Brazil every single World Cup it’s everything to us. We take soccer very serious," said Julia Silva of Manayunk.

The event was described as a party atmosphere, with fans saying, "Party.. only party. Party every time every minute..every second. Every time Brazilians party is fun," said Frainck Brotocallo.

What we don't know:

It is not clear how many fans attended the rally or what activities are planned for the match day.