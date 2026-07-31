A New Jersey police officer disguised himself as a bush. It led to 74 distracted-driving tickets

The Brief A Dunellen police officer disguised himself as a shrub during a distracted-driving enforcement detail. Police issued 74 citations to drivers during the six-hour operation. New Jersey drivers can face fines starting at $200 for using a handheld device behind the wheel.



A New Jersey police officer took undercover work literally by disguising himself as a shrub to spot drivers using their phones behind the wheel.

What happened

The Dunellen Police Department conducted the six-hour traffic enforcement operation Wednesday along North Washington Avenue in Middlesex County.

An officer wearing a bush-like camouflage suit stood near the road and used binoculars to identify motorists who appeared to be using handheld devices while driving.

Other officers then stopped the drivers and issued citations.

By the end of the detail, police had issued 74 distracted-driving citations.

Why police dressed an officer as a shrub

The enforcement detail focused on a heavily traveled section of Dunellen’s downtown that also sees significant pedestrian traffic.

The unusual disguise allowed the officer to observe drivers without immediately being recognized as a member of law enforcement.

The officer was photographed covered in artificial leaves and branches while wearing a shirt that read "Not a Cop."

Police later joked that motorists with their heads buried in their phones probably did not notice the suspicious-looking shrub along the road.

What New Jersey law says

New Jersey law prohibits drivers from talking or texting on a handheld wireless device while operating a moving vehicle.

A first offense carries a fine of $200 to $400. The fine increases to between $400 and $600 for a second offense and between $600 and $800 for a third or subsequent violation.

Drivers convicted of a third or later offense may also receive three motor vehicle points and face a possible 90-day license suspension.

Police issue reminder to drivers

Dunellen police said the enforcement operation was intended to promote safety and remind motorists to keep their attention on the road.

"That text or notification can wait," the department said. "Keep your eyes on the road, not your screen!"