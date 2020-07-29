Bridesburg man fed up with trash on walking trail

A Bridesburg man is fed up that his local walking trail is covered in trash.

Sam Oropeza made a Facebook video to rally his neighbors. Oropeza says on a nightly basis he has watched people gather on Lewis Street between Richmond and Delaware Avenue. They blast music and party each day and he says the trash grows.

"There are bigger problems that the city has, but you literally can’t get peace. Everybody deserves peace, they really do," he said in the video.

Kevin Selby says he walks the trail three times a week and he’s noticed that people in the community have come out to clean. However, the trash keeps reappearing.

"It is super duper upsetting because it is such a nice trail," Selby said.

Oropeza no longer feels comfortable bringing his children here and that’s a big red flag.

"If anyone who lives in the Bridesburg neighborhood is sick of it too reach out to me because I’m not gonna sit back any longer and be terrorized by people who don't give a crap about the neighborhood," Oropeza said.

