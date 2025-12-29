Bristol nursing home explosion: Families demand answers as investigation continues

The Brief An explosion at Silver Lake nursing home in Bristol Township left two people dead. The NTSB is investigating the cause of the explosion. Morgan & Morgan is representing some victims in seeking justice.



Nearly a week after a deadly explosion and fire at Silver Lake nursing home, the investigation is ongoing, and the community is grappling with the aftermath.

Investigation into the explosion

What we know:

The explosion at the 174-bed nursing home resulted in the deaths of a resident and a staff member, 52-year-old Muthoni Nduthu.

Many residents and staff were rescued thanks to the proximity of emergency responders.

The NTSB is leading the investigation, working from a conference room at the Bucks County Rescue Squad.

They are interviewing staff, employees, the new owners of the nursing home, emergency responders, and PECO, while reviewing all evidence.

The investigation could take days or weeks.

Community reaction and impact

What they're saying:

"It blew up everybody was in the yard. It was insane," said Kaleena Conn, whose uncle was rescued from the debris. "Somebody has to answer for all this."

Amber Eubanks, a former employee and friend of the victim, expressed her grief, saying, "She was so sweet. She would’ve given you the shirt off her back on any day."

Eubanks now works privately for a family and is concerned about the residents who are elderly and vulnerable.

What's next:

The law firm Morgan & Morgan, a FOX 29 sponsor, has issued a statement saying they are representing some of the victims.

"This tragedy has shattered the lives of those that rely upon Bristol Health & Rehab Center for a safe environment," the statement read. "Morgan & Morgan is investigating this incident... and we will stop at nothing to achieve justice for those impacted by this devastating explosion."

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the explosion remains unknown as the investigation continues.