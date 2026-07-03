Bristol Township home damaged after e-bike battery explodes, residents escape

The Brief An e-bike battery exploded inside a Bristol Township home Friday morning, starting a fire. All residents escaped, but one homeowner had minor burns and cuts. The e-bike had a recently replaced battery, according to the owner.



A sudden e-bike battery explosion sparked a fire inside a Bristol Township home Friday morning, officials said.

What we know:

Homeowners said their son’s friend brought an e-bike inside and plugged it in to charge overnight. Just after 10:00 a.m. Friday, they heard a loud explosion and saw flames and sparks coming from the e-bike.

The homeowners reported a sudden, loud explosion with flames and sparks shooting from the e-bike. They said the sparks and flames ignited a nearby couch, chair, and an ottoman about 20 feet away.

Several residents escaped the burning home, with some going out a second floor window to get to safety.

One homeowner suffered minor burns and cuts while dragging the burning e-bike out a rear door and trying to put out the fire with a garden hose. The hose had little effect on the e-bike, which kept reigniting even outside, officials said.

The home sustained heat and smoke damage in addition to the destroyed furniture. The e-bike’s owner told homeowners the battery had been replaced only a few days earlier.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear what caused the battery to explode or if the replacement battery was faulty.