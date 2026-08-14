Olney home investigation: Victim's mother says she did all she could before daughter went missing

The Brief Philadelphia police say they have recovered video and photos appearing to show Gabrielle Amarando and Maribel Fresses deceased in the Eugene Horsch investigation. Amarando's mother believes her daughter was murdered, even as authorities have not yet found the bodies or confirmed an official cause of death. Four missing women have been linked to Horsch's Chew Avenue home and police expect more extensive searches.



Police say they recovered video evidence showing Gabrielle Amarando alive, along with images of her dead, as part of a growing investigation into Eugene Horsch's Olney home. Investigators revealed Wednesday that hundreds of thousands of pieces of evidence were collected from Horsch's Chew Avenue home, linking four missing women to the property.

Evidence recovery deepens in Horsch investigation

Detectives spoke with Amarando's family this week, telling them the recovered footage shows Amarando alive and includes photos of her deceased, according to Amarando's mother. Police say the material was discovered amid a large cache of digital files recovered from the Olney home.

Investigators told FOX 29 that the evidence review has so far examined only a small portion of the total material. Police say the images appear to show injuries, but the medical examiner's office has not yet issued a death certificate or official cause of death since the bodies have not been found.

Four missing women have now been linked to Horsch's Chew Avenue address, including Amarando and Maribel Fresses. Police say Fresses, 27, was last seen in 2018 and Amarando, 22, disappeared in 2012. The search of Horsch's hard drive allegedly uncovered images that seem to show both women deceased, with authorities planning further searches at the Olney home.

Amarando's mother's plea and memories from friends

In a social media post, Amarando's mother said she tried everything to help her daughter before she went missing in 2012 and now believes her daughter was murdered.

"There's so much more to her than what is coming out right now and that's what I would prefer people focus on, right, like the person that she was, the beautiful soul and person that existed for so long," said Ashley Levin, a childhood friend of Amarando.

The investigation began in June when police arrested Horsch in Center City. Authorities say they found Horsch and a woman in a vehicle with drugs, two loaded guns and a fake DEA badge. Police reported the woman had a fake ID belonging to Blair Tonzelli, who has also been missing for several years.

Police say the review of digital media uncovered video and images that appear to show Fresses and Amarando deceased. Authorities have not found the bodies, and the case remains open with investigators actively combing through a large amount of evidence.

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Amarando's mother said detectives informed the family directly via video call about the new findings.

What we don't know:

Officials have not announced any charges for Horsch related directly to the deaths. The official cause of death for Amarando and Fresses has not been determined, and the location of their bodies is unknown. The current status and details about the other women linked to the home have not been released.