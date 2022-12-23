Brittney Griner asks supporters to advocate for Paul Whelan

Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM EST, Salem County, New Castle County
11
Coastal Flood Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
Coastal Flood Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM EST until FRI 5:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM EST until FRI 6:00 PM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Schuylkill County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 9:00 AM EST until FRI 3:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 1:00 PM EST until SAT 11:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 6:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 9:09 AM EST until FRI 6:00 PM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 3:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Warren County, Warren County

Brittney Griner asks supporters to advocate for Paul Whelan

By Associated Press
Published 
Updated 11:09AM
WNBA
Associated Press

Brittney Griner breaks silence, says she will return to WNBA

Brittney Griner has broken her silence and says she will return to the Phoenix Mercury after being freed from a Russian prison in a high-level prisoner exchange.

Brittney Griner has asked her supporters in a social media post to advocate for Paul Whelan, a former Marine serving a 16-year prison term in Russia for espionage charges the United States say are baseless.

The U.S. had sought to secure the release of both Whelan and Griner — the WNBA star detained at a Moscow airport in February for having vape canisters containing cannabis oil — but Russia agreed to swap only Griner for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. Griner returned to the U.S. earlier this month and Bout was sent to Russia.

In a handwritten note posted to her Instagram account on Wednesday, Griner told supporters their letters to her and advocacy for her release had made a big impact, and she asked them to do the same for Whelan, who was arrested in Russia four years ago. She included an address where supporters can send letters to the imprisoned American.

"I hope you’ll join me in writing to Paul Whelan and continuing to advocate for other Americans to be rescued and returned to their families," Griner wrote.

MORE: Brittney Griner says she will return for WNBA's upcoming season

paul whelan_brittney griner GETTY

Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner ((Photo credit KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images and The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Russia releases video of Brittney Griner-Viktor Bout prisoner swap

Russia's Federal Security Service released video on Dec. 8 of the prisoner swap between WNBA star Brittney Griner and arms dealer Viktor Bout.