Broad Street Ministry reopens dining room after two-year hiatus

Broad Street Ministry is reopening its dining room after a hiatus sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The non-profit organization, located at 315 South Broad Street Philadelphia, PA 19107, helps those in the Philadelphia community who are experiencing poverty.

Broad Street Ministry reopened its dining room on Monday for the first time since COVID-19 began and its hours of operations are11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

In 2020, Broad Street Ministry provided a social-distancing alternative in order to continue to feed Philadelphians. The ministry says they worked together to provide daily take-out meals to over 50,000 people in 2021 alone.

Chief Program Officer Geremi James and Associate Culinary Director Donald Williams are two of the contributors who helped make this mission possible.

Now that the dining room experience is back, community members can enjoy a professionally prepared hot meal at the dining room table.

The meal provided by the organization is the only meal about 20% of Broad Street Ministry guests will have daily as one out of five individuals experience food insecurity in Philadelphia.

In addition to the meals, Broad Street Ministry also provides other social services, ranging from mail services for the homeless, a mobile hygiene truck, donated clothing, personal care items, and more.

For more information and questions, click here.