Police: Man, 36, fatally shot in the head in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating the death of a man who was killed in North Philadelphia.
Police say 25th District officers responded to the 3800 block of North 9th Street around 1:30 a.m.
According to authorities, a 36-year-old man was shot once in the head and pronounced on scene by medics at 1:33 a.m.
No arrests were made and the investigation is still ongoing, police say.