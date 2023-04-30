Broad Street Run: Runners as young as 12 brace the rain to finish iconic Philadelphia race

article

The rain didn’t stop them! Thousands of runners hit the pavement for the annual Broad Street Run on Sunday.

The iconic Philadelphia race is the biggest 10-mile run in the nation.

Runners were soaking wet as spectators held onto their umbrellas at the Finish Line next to Lincoln Financial Field.

"It’s filled with Philly pride we love doing it every year," said Megan Tidmore. "We were ready for this year… didn’t want the rain. We did the other rain one, and it was horrible, but this year is better because it’s warmer. It was enjoyable."

"I’m happy, I’m happy. It’s been a while," said Stephen Summers. "It made it a little more refreshing to keep running you didn’t get too hot or too tired."

Phil Hof, of Easton, wore a shirt that said "The Best G-PA Ever" as he ran the race with his daughter and grandson who is 12-years-old.

"How many events can you actually be running with the elite runners of the world and be in their race and still be able to finish with three generations. It’s great," said Hof.

His grandson crossed the Finish Line first. At just 12 years old, it was his first race!

"It’s good to be together," said grandson Aidan Laver. "We’re going to do this next year, right?"

Lauren Laver said her dad brought the joy of running to their family, and they do plan on running together again next year.

"Philly just has the most amazing, grittiest fans to stand out in the rain like that and I felt so good having my son by my side and my dad was behind me, it was very cool," said Lauren.