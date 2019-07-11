Broken car door or beach scene? Optical illusion sparks social media debate

article

An optical illusion taking social media by storm is proving that everything you see isn't necessarily what it seems.

This image that went viral on Twitter looks like a beautiful nighttime beach scene. Dark sky, blue waves, and sand can be seen.

However, the Twitter user who posted it says this peaceful landscape is actually the bottom part of his broken car door, and the rocky "beach" is part of a dirt road where he was parked.

What do you see, a beach or a broken door?