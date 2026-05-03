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Bruce Springsteen concert in Philadelphia postponed: Everything we know

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Published  May 3, 2026 11:49am EDT
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 18: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Bruce Springsteen performs onstage during the Academy Museum 5th Annual Gala in Partnership with Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

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The Brief

    • Bruce Springsteen and The E-Street Band's Philadelphia concert has been postponed.
    • The May 8 show has been rescheduled for May 30.
    • The original show would interfere with the playoff schedule for the Sixers and Flyers.

PHILADELPHIA - "The Boss" is still coming to Philadelphia this month, but he's taking the stage a couple of weeks later than originally scheduled.

What we know:

Bruce Springsteen announced on Saturday that he and The E-Street Band have postponed their Philadelphia concert "due to the NBA and NHL playoff schedule."

The May 8 show at Xfinitiy Mobile Arena has been rescheduled for May 30. All tickets for the original date will remain valid for the new date.

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Bruce Springsteen's tour is coming to Philadelphia this spring
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Bruce Springsteen's tour is coming to Philadelphia this spring

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will take the stage at the Xfinity Mobile Arena on May 8 as part of their "Land of Hope And Dreams American Tour."

Dig deeper:

The announcement comes as both the Flyers and Sixers advance to the second round of the playoffs.

The Sixers are headed back home on May 8, to play the New York Knicks at Xfinitiy Mobile Arena, followed by the Flyers, who will take on the Carolina Hurricanes at home on May 7 and 8.

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from Bruce Springsteen's Facebook account.

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