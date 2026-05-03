Bruce Springsteen concert in Philadelphia postponed: Everything we know

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The Brief Bruce Springsteen and The E-Street Band's Philadelphia concert has been postponed. The May 8 show has been rescheduled for May 30. The original show would interfere with the playoff schedule for the Sixers and Flyers.



"The Boss" is still coming to Philadelphia this month, but he's taking the stage a couple of weeks later than originally scheduled.

What we know:

Bruce Springsteen announced on Saturday that he and The E-Street Band have postponed their Philadelphia concert "due to the NBA and NHL playoff schedule."

The May 8 show at Xfinitiy Mobile Arena has been rescheduled for May 30. All tickets for the original date will remain valid for the new date.

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Dig deeper:

The announcement comes as both the Flyers and Sixers advance to the second round of the playoffs.

The Sixers are headed back home on May 8, to play the New York Knicks at Xfinitiy Mobile Arena, followed by the Flyers, who will take on the Carolina Hurricanes at home on May 7 and 8.