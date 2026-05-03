Broad Street Run: Thousands hit the pavement for Philadelphia's 47th annual 10-mile run

The Brief The Broad Street Run from North Philly to the Navy Yard was fueled by vibrant community energy. For many participants, the 10-mile race was a deeply personal journey rather than just a physical challenge. The annual 10-mile trek served as a powerful testament to the city's spirit and human endurance.



The streets of Philadelphia belonged to the runners today as 40,000 people took part in the annual Broad Street Run. From North Philly to the final finish line at the Navy Yard, the city was alive with energy, community, and personal triumphs.

For many participants, the 10-mile trek was about more than just a personal best — it was about the experience.

"It was a good run, it’s a great day for it," said one runner at the finish line. "We had a lot of fun out there."

Bananas and crowd support

What they're saying:

That sense of fun was amplified by a group known as the "Running Bananas," a collection of friends who prioritized group spirit over race times.

"Our goal was to run together as a friend group and have fun," said David, one of the costumed runners. "I’m glad to hear that the people around us were also able to have fun as well."

Beyond the costumes, the legendary Philly crowd provided the necessary fuel for those hitting the wall. Runners credited the spectators for their record-breaking paces.

"The energy is great at this race, it really keeps you going," said Carter Heerema of Bloomingdale. First-timer Tre’Quan Smith of West Philly echoed that sentiment, noting that the "Philly culture" helped him push through the toughest miles.

Running for a reason

Dig deeper:

While the atmosphere was celebratory, the inspiration behind the run was deeply personal for many. As thousands crossed the finish line at the Navy Yard, emotions ran high.

Smith shared that every mile was dedicated to mental health advocacy following the loss of his brother to suicide. "I’m just trying to give everybody a reminder that every mile is a reminder that we can keep going," said Smith.

Blake Griffin of Gladwyn carried a physical tribute with him, in honor of a friend who died of a brain tumor earlier this year.

"I just decided it was my honor to run in his honor," Griffin said. "I just wanted to carry him across mentally, but just so happens he didn’t make it, so I was able to carry him physically."

Test of mind and body

Why you should care:

Whether running for a cause, a lost loved one, or the simple joy of the sport, the Broad Street Run remains a testament to the city's resilience.

It serves as an annual reminder that with the right motivation, the human spirit can achieve anything it puts its mind — and legs — to.