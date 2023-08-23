Bruce Springsteen fans will be able to request refund for postponed Philadelphia shows

article

If you still have your tickets from last week's Bruce Springsteen concerts, don't throw them away!

The Rock n' Roll icon called off his Philadelphia tour stop with the E Street Band due to an undisclosed illness.

"Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed."

The announcement came just hours before his first show, leaving many fans shocked and disappointed.

However, Springsteen's team urged ticket holders to hold tight for rescheduled shows, which have yet to be announced.

All tickets will be honored for the new dates, according to a spokesperson for Citizens Bank Park.

Refund requests will also be available for those who bought their tickets through Citizens Bank. If you bought tickets through the secondary market, you will have to check their refund policy.

Stay up to date with the latest information on the Phillies website.



