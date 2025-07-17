Bryan Braman, former NFL LB and Eagles Super Bowl champ, dies after battling rare cancer

article

Former NFL linebacker and Eagles Super Bowl champion Bryan Braman died Thursday, months after he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Braman’s agent, Sean Stellato, told ESPN on Thursday that Braman had passed away. The former NFL player had two daughters, ages 11 and 8.

What we know:

Braman was diagnosed with the cancer earlier this year, according to a GoFundMe set up on his behalf in February.

More than $88,000 was raised in his name, including $10,000 from former Houston Texans star J.J. Watt.

The latest update on the fundraiser from last month stated that Braman had undergone "CAR-T cell reprogramming treatment." While initially showing signs of being effective, the organizer of the fundraiser said that "the cancer has grown exponentially faster, and is now growing around his vital organs."

The backstory:

Braman spent the majority of his seven-year NFL career with the Eagles. He helped bring a Super Bowl title to Philadelphia with an upset victory over the New England Patriots.

He was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2011 by the Texans , where he played for three seasons. He signed with the Eagles in 2014 and rejoined the team again right before the playoffs in 2017. He would go on to register one tackle in their Super Bowl victory.

Braman was a standout at West Texas A&M before he turned pro. He played in 97 NFL games from 2011 to 2017, recording 56 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.