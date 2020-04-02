Bryce, Kayla Harper donating $500K to COVID-19 relief efforts in Philly and Las Vegas

article

Phillies' Bryce Harper and his wife Kayla announced they are donating $500,000 to the COVID-19 relief efforts in Philadelphia and Las Vegas.

"We are blessed to be together as a family during this pandemic but realize many do not have the same luxury. As the world battles COVID-19 and its effects, we are keeping the faith and praying for a swift return to normalcy," the Harper family wrote in a statement. “Through the power of prayer and helping each other with pure intent and love, we will get through this TOGETHER! Faith in our Lord and Savior will help heal the world."

The Harpers are working in partnership with Philabundance, Direct Relief, Three Square to help those in need in the communites that mean so much to them.

Harper is the latest Philly athlete to lend support to city residents in the fight againist COVID-19. Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons launched The Philly Pledge, which benefits Philabundance and the PHL COVID-19 fund.

To date, Philadelphia County has 2,100 COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths have been reported.

You can learn more about how to support The Philly Pledge, you can visit the website for additional information.

