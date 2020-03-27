Ben Simmons announces 'The Philly Pledge' fund to help residents with COVID-19

Ben Simmons is the latest Philadelphia athlete to lend support to city residents in need as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to present challenges and hinder life.

During Friday's press conference on the city's latest COVID-19 developments, Mayor Kenney announced that the Philadelphia 76ers guard had launched the pledge, which will benefit Philabundance and the PHL COVID-19 fund.

Both causes were chosen for their positive impact in the City of Brotherly Love, according to Simmons.

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

"At a time like this it is important and inspiring to see our city come together," Mayor Kenney said as he shared the news. "And celebrities such as Ben using their platform to deliver messages of unity and generosity towards each other."

"As a city, we always band together. And no matter how far away we move in this world, Philadelphia is always home," Ben Simmons stated. "Through thick and thin, wins and losses, championships or bust, we always come together in a time of need and leave no one behind."

You can learn more about how to support The Philly Pledge, you can visit the website for additional information.

