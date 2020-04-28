Bucks County man accused of threatening Gov. Wolf, family in phone call

article

Pennsylvania State Police have arrested and charged a Bucks County man after he allegedly threatened Governor Tom Wolf and his family in a phone call.

Brian Rafferty, a 61-year-old Feasterville resident, has been charged with terroristic threats and harassment.

On Monday morning, around 11:40 a.m., authorities say Rafferty placed a phone call to Gov. Wolf’s office. During the call, Rafferty allegedly threatened the governor and his family.

According to reports, Rafferty placed the call because he was upset that he had not received his unemployment check and was unable to speak to anyone in the state’s unemployment office.

Rafferty was arraigned and remanded to Bucks County Prison. Bail was set at 10% of $200,000.

