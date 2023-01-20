Bucks County man seriously ill, almost dies in Ireland hospital; may not return home for months

A local man falls seriously ill during a family trip. The man has been in the hospital for weeks and he may not return home for months. He nearly lost his life.

"I honestly didn’t know that night whether I would be bringing my son home in a coffin," mom Sandra Small said.

"Intellectually, I understood that this could go bad. I had some dark moments," dad Gregg Small commented.

Levittown residents Sandra and Gregg Small spoke from a small town on the west coast of Ireland, where they’d been on vacation, and where their 21-year-old son’s health problems started, quickly deteriorating just before New Year’s Eve, suffering a combination of flu and pneumonia nearly took Matthew Small’s life. Doctors gave a harsh prognosis.

"He’s going into complete organ failure and we’re doing our best, but we can’t make any promises," Sandra explained the doctors' prognosis.

They were at a medical facility three hours from Dublin. Doctors wanted to transfer him there, but he was too weak.

"I put it out there, I said, ‘All my prayer people, I don’t care who you’re praying to, I need prayers,’" Sandra said.

Sandra was born in Ireland and the Smalls are well-known in their Bucks County community. Gregg is a detective in Falls Township. His colleagues were worried and willing to help however they could, as Gregg couldn’t come home.

"We told him we would take care of his workload and don’t worry. His focus needs to be on the family and his son," Sgt. Mike Callahan, with Falls Twp. Police Department, explained.

Matt, a student and graphic artist, had his 21st birthday in the Irish hospital. He spoke his first word, after three weeks, Friday. He’s likely to spend another three months in the hospital, in Ireland.

Friends have started a GoFundMe for the family and they’ve been overwhelmed by the love and support.

"Never in a million years did I think it would get to this level," Sandra added.

The Small’s are grateful for the prayers and support, though, despite insurance and family in Ireland, expenses are adding up. Anyone wishing to help financially can do so at the GoFundMe, here.