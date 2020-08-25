Bucks County men on mission to fix up their former high school gym

Two Bucks County men are making their community better but they need your help.

Tayron Thomas and D’Andre Webb are hard at work fixing up the former Delhaus high school gym in Bucks County. Their goal is to turn this old gym into Bristol’s only rec center under their nonprofit, One Team—One Goal. Both men grew up here and were standout stars for Truman. Sports were a big part of their success.

“I told myself from the 5th grade that I am going to need to get a scholarship, because if I don’t get a scholarship, I am not going to be able to go to college because my family wasn’t going to be able to afford it,” Tayron said. He played professional basketball overseas for ten years.

“Four years ago when I retired, I knew that I wanted to help. I wanted to finally give my gift that I gained over the ten years and pass it down,” He said.

D’Andre Webb played football for West Chester. Both men know how to succeed in the gym.

“Our names are up in our high school so people know us. So when we tell that kid to do this or do that. They are going to look at us differently because we are from the same place they are,” D’andre said. Tayron and D’Andre say they know how to connect with kids.

“We want them to know if they don’t the college route that there are other ways to be successful. We are going to teach them financial literacy about credit. We want to produce products. Athletes that go through here are either getting scholarships or they are owning their own business,” Tayron said.

Starting this rec center is not cheap. They started a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of a new hardwood floor and basketball nets.

“We did most of the hard work, but we still need a helping hand. It takes a village to raise our children,” Tayron said.

