Bucks County resident tests positive for measles, officials warn of possible exposures at Starbucks

Health officials in Bucks County are warning the public about potential measles exposure after a resident tested positive.

Officials say that person’s symptoms were mild, and that they had recently traveled to an area of the United States impacted by an outbreak.

Officials are warning residents who may have visited a particular Starbucks within the county to monitor themselves for symptoms.

What we know:

The Bucks County Health Department announced Thursday that a vaccinated adult resident who had recently traveled to Texas tested positive for measles.

This person traveled to several locations in the area last week while they could have potentially been contagious.

They asked anyone who visited the Starbucks at 2896 S. Eagle Road in Newtown between 10:50 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on March 19 to monitor for symptoms - especially a cough, runny nose or red eyes.

Other symptoms to monitor for include headache, sneezing, and red skin rash starting on the face and neck.

Health officials say infected individuals generally begin to experience symptoms between 10-14 days of exposure.

What they're saying:

In a statement released Thursday, officials spoke to the efficiency of the measles vaccine and explained that although vaccinated individuals can still fall ill, their cases tend to be more mild.

"Two doses of the vaccine will be 97 percent effective in preventing all illness. However, even though a vaccinated person can still get measles, they are more likely to experience a mild illness and are thus less likely to spread it," said Health Department Director Dr. David Damsker. "The best way to hold this virus in check is to have high levels of community vaccination rates."

What's next:

The health department says they have contact traced all other locations where this individual was known to have traveled and will notify people who were potentially exposed.

If you believe you have been exposed to measles and you are planning on seeking medical treatment, the health department encourages you to reach out to the health facility you plan to visit and advise them of that belief so they can prepare for your arrival.