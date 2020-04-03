Bucks County restaurant delivers 200 meals to healthcare workers at St. Mary Medical Center

The local restaurant industry is struggling to stay afloat due to the effects COVID-19 has had. But while they are trying to make ends meet, you wouldn’t expect to find any of them giving away their food, but a popular deli in Langhorne is doing just that.

Moish and Itzy’s Deli has donated nearly 200 meals to staff members at the nearby St. Mary Medical Center this week and they are planning on sending more donations there in the coming days.

Despite business being down nearly 80 percent due to the novel Coronavirus, the owners say that it’s important to give back to the healthcare workers who are giving so much.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen in the next week or two weeks or month. We’re living in the day. We’re living in this moment right now,” owner Marci Schindler explained.

An employee at St. Mary Medical Center, Michelle McCormick talked to Schindler about their donations.

“We were having a conversation and I said are you sure you want to donate? And she said absolutely. You’re our community hospital, and we care about the people," Schlinder recounted.

Moish and Itzy’s Deli are also planning a food drop-off to a hospital in need near Asbury Park. The restaurant remains open for takeout and delivery.

