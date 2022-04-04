Bucks County youth football team claims it's being forced off longtime practice field

A Bucks County youth football team said it's being pushed off its practice field, but borough officials argue that safety concerns have raised questions about its safety.

Bristol Borough Wildcats Athletic Association President Christopher Chapman claims he's been told they can no longer use the fields behind Bristol High School, a field that Chapman and other parents have paid to maintain.

"For six years we spent our own money and just seeded it. Threw it everywhere. They would cut it and never any problems until this year," Champman said.

Coaches and parents packed a Bristol Borough Council meeting on Monday night seeking answers. Things got heated when Borough President Ralph DiGuiseppe accused Chapman of going on social media saying borough council was shutting down the Wildcats program.

Borough Council laid out new guidelines under the borough recreation program it started and said they have safety concerns about parking, the bike path being blocked and the overall condition of the field.

East Ward Councilman Greg Pezza rattled off a number of requirements he hopes are met by the league, including a rule that requires athletes to be from the borough. Officials say if Chapman does not join its rec program, the Wildcats would have to apply for use of the field and be subject to fees and scheduling.

Chapman says right now he wants to remain independent and says they're fully insured to do so. The borough says it's not just the Wildcats. It is looking to bring all leagues under the banner of the borough and/or school board.

