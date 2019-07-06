Build-A-Bear releases new 'Lion King'-themed plush toys

article

The highly-anticipated, star-studded live-action version of Disney's "The Lion King" is set to hit theaters on July 19 and the Build-A-Bear Workshop is offering a new line of plush toys to tide you over until you're hearing "Hakuna Matata" again.

The toy company has released a new Lion King-themed collection of plush animals from the film, including Nala, Simba, Pumbaa and Timon.

Should you decide to stop by your local Build-A-Bear Workshop to join the pride instead of ordering online, you'll find special activities, like a heart ceremony and photo opportunities. On select weekends this summer (July 19-21 July 26-28, and August 2-4) you'll also be able to participate in movie-themed activities and receive an exclusive movie poster.

The toys can also be customized with a sound chip that play the songs "Circle of Life" and "I Just Can't Wait to be King," along with various clothing items and accessories.

The plush toys run from $15 to $35.