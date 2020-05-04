Building fire in Kensington kills 1 man, injures another

article

One man is dead after a fire in a Kensington building early Monday.

Fire crews were called to the 2000 block of East Sergeant Street Monday about 12:15 a.m. for a fire in a dwelling.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke billowing from a three-story building.

One man in his fifties was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.

Another man, also in his fifties, was pronounced dead.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control by 12:45 a.m.

A cause for the fire has not been determined.

