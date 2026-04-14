Nurse killed by estranged husband in murder-suicide at Egg Harbor Township rehab facility: Officials

The Brief Police say a man shot and killed his estranged wife at an Egg Harbor Township rehab facility Monday morning. The man then shot himself and later died at the hospital, according to investigators. Authorities say the woman worked as a nurse at the facility and the man left suicide notes at the scene.



Police say a man shot and killed his estranged wife, then shot himself at the Excelcare Rehabilitation Facility in Egg Harbor Township early Monday morning.

What we know:

Officers from the Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded to a shooting at the Excelcare Rehabilitation Facility at 6:00 a.m.

Investigators say Brandon Alexander, 35, waited in the parking lot for his estranged wife, Victoria Alexander, 38, who worked as a nurse at the facility. When she arrived, police say he blocked her car, entered her vehicle, and left two suicide notes on her dashboard.

A food delivery truck driver reportedly asked Brandon Alexander to move his vehicle. According to police, Victoria Alexander then ran into the building, but Brandon Alexander followed her inside and shot her several times before turning the gun on himself.

Victoria Alexander was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say Brandon Alexander was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries later that morning.

What we don't know:

Police have not provided details about the contents of the suicide notes or any prior history between the couple.