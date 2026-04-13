Longtime Sixers PA announcer Matt Cord reflects on 28 seasons behind the mic

The Brief Sixers PA announcer Matt Cord called his final regular season game after nearly three decades behind the mic. More than 70 of Cord's family members were there on Sunday to watch and listen to Cord's final game, a 126-106 win over the Milwakee Bucks. The Sixers plan to honor Cord during a game next season.



From Allen Iverson to Joel Embiid, hundreds of players have taken the floor for the Philadelphia 76ers over the years.

But for nearly three decades, one voice has defined the game-day experience inside the arena.

That voice belongs to Matt Cord.

What we know:

After more than 1,500 games and 28 seasons as the Sixers’ public address announcer, Cord is retiring — but not before delivering a few more of his signature, spine-tingling calls.

Cord has been the voice behind the mic through generations of basketball in Philadelphia, becoming as much a part of the franchise as the players themselves.

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Heading into his final regular season game, the emotions are starting to build.

"I don’t know if I’m nervous. I’m more anxious," Cord said. "I don’t know if I’ll tear up."

What they're saying:

The moment wasn’t just big for Cord — it was a family affair.

More than 70 family members and friends packed the arena to support him, including his wife Patty Ann, who called the night "bittersweet."

"I’m more emotional than he is, I think," she said. "It’s exciting, but his family is emotional. It’s a bittersweet moment."

Dig deeper:

Cord’s passion for the game — and his craft — goes far beyond the arena.

Long before tipoff, he’s been known to warm up his voice at home, making sure every introduction hits just right.

"We lived in the city and he would go on the roof and practice," Patty Ann said. "I could hear it from the bottom of the house, so the whole neighborhood knows when Matt’s warming up."

That preparation helped create one of the most recognizable calls in Philadelphia sports — his iconic introduction of Iverson.

It’s a call that fans have mimicked for years — something Cord says he takes as the highest compliment.

"It makes me feel humble," he said. "Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Yeah, it’s neat."

And when asked about his all-time favorite?

"Iverson’s number one," Cord said. "Finally… a 6-foot guard from Georgetown."

What's next:

As his legendary run comes to a close, Cord is hoping for one more moment behind the mic — announcing Embiid’s return and maybe even a playoff push.

The Sixers are still fighting for positioning, with at least one more game ahead in the play-in tournament.

The team plans to honor Cord during a game next season — a fitting tribute to the man whose voice became the soundtrack of Sixers basketball.