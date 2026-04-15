Ocean City boardwalk and beaches draw crowds as warm weather arrives in April

The Brief Ocean City beaches and boardwalk are busy with visitors enjoying sunny, warm weather on Wednesday, April 15. Local businesses are preparing for the upcoming beach season, with some already open full-time. The water is still cold, and families are making the most of the early spring sun.



Ocean City’s beaches and boardwalk were filled with people enjoying the warm, sunny weather on Wednesday, April 15, according to FOX 29’s Greg Payne, who was live at the shore.

Early spring crowds flock to Ocean City for sun and sand

What we know:

Visitors are taking advantage of the warm weather, with families and friends spending time on the beach and boardwalk. "This is nice I can remember we had 18 inches of snow in our backyard one time and ever wondered if that was going to melt, god bless us it did, this is fun it’s really good," said Herb Anastor of Vineland.

What they’re saying: "The weather is beautiful and I’ve been waiting for a 75 degree day down in ocean city so she has work later today I do not have work today so we came down here with the kids," said Niki Pennington of Newfield.

Even though the water is still cold, some are dipping their toes in. "Beautiful (laughs) it’s cold but it feels good on the feet, our kids wanted to swim and I was like absolutely not, not today (laughs)," said Pennington.

Locals and visitors say the warm weather is a welcome change from the heavy snow the area saw in February.

Businesses gear up for the season as crowds return

Why you should care:

Local businesses are getting ready for the busy beach season, with some reopening full time and others making final preparations.

Gus Kazakos, owner of Opa Gyros Crepes, said, "Finally, finally, this was really cold weather all winter so it’s finally it’s beautiful, everybody on the beach today and everybody have fun walking on the boardwalk and just enjoy the beautiful day."

William Moffitt, manager at Del’s Grill, said, "We’ve been open on the weekends down here for the last four five weeks and we are just looking to improve business and keep the weather good, that’s all we need…"

The boardwalk is a big draw for both locals and visitors.

"You can’t beat the nice weather in New Jersey especially having this luxury of a boardwalk down here…" said Thane Baldwin of Marlton.

Many businesses are hoping the good weather continues as they look forward to a strong start to the season.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how long the warm weather will last.