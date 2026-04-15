Over two dozen shots fired in deadly North Philadelphia double shooting

The Brief A 35-year-old man was killed in an overnight double shooting in North Philadelphia, police say. Another victim, age 25, was shot seven times and showed up at Temple University Hospital. Police say over two dozen gunshots were fired.



One man is dead and another is injured following a double shooting Tuesday night in North Philadelphia's Fairhill neighborhood.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of Howard Street and Lehigh Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

Investigators say police found over two dozen fired shells at the scene, as well as trails of blood down the street and into an alleyway.

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A short time later, police learned that a 25-year-old man showed up to Temple University Hospital shot seven times.

Another man, 35, showed up at Temple Hospital's Episcopal facility with a gunshot wound to the head and was later pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not reported a motive for the deadly double shooting.

No arrests have been announced.