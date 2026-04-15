Over two dozen shots fired in deadly North Philadelphia double shooting
PHILADELPHIA - One man is dead and another is injured following a double shooting Tuesday night in North Philadelphia's Fairhill neighborhood.
What we know:
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of Howard Street and Lehigh Avenue around 9:30 p.m.
Investigators say police found over two dozen fired shells at the scene, as well as trails of blood down the street and into an alleyway.
Featured
A short time later, police learned that a 25-year-old man showed up to Temple University Hospital shot seven times.
Another man, 35, showed up at Temple Hospital's Episcopal facility with a gunshot wound to the head and was later pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not reported a motive for the deadly double shooting.
No arrests have been announced.