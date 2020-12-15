Bundles of joy: Newborn babies dressed as Christmas presents at Pennsylvania hospital

A hospital decided to “wrap up” the year in the most adorable way – by dressing newborns in cosy crocheted Christmas costumes.

UPMC Magee Women's Hospital created crocheted swaddles for the hospital's newborn babies and it's the cutest Christmas presents anybody could ask for.

The swaddles with oversized bows and their matching caps were crocheted for the infants by talented nurse Caitlin Pechin, according to hospital officials.

“UPMC Magee’s tradition of dressing newborns in festive outfits brings some much-needed smiles this holiday season,” Heather Ambrose, the hospital’s director of nursing, said.

“While so many aspects of life have changed this year, one that remains constant is the excitement of bringing a baby into the world. We are thrilled to celebrate our UPMC Magee babies, who bring so much joy and happiness, during a trying year,” she said.

