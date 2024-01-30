Burger King's croissant breakfast sandwich is 1 cent on Tuesday – here's how to get yours

Burger King is celebrating National Croissant Day on Jan. 30 with a special treat for fans of its breakfast sandwiches.

The fast food chain is offering customers a croissant breakfast sandwich, known as the "croissan’wich," for only a penny. The deal is happening during breakfast hours at U.S. locations, according to Burger King.

There are several different Croissan’wich sandwich options to choose from, including egg and cheese, or adding ham, bacon, or sausage.

The fully-loaded Croissan’wich comes with all three meat options.

FILE - A general view of a Burger King restaurant. (Photo by Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

How to get Burger King’s croissant breakfast sandwich for 1 cent

To score the deal on National Croissant Day, customers need to be members of Burger King's Royal Perks loyalty program.

From there, they can get the deal when they place an order of $1 or more on the BK app or online at BK.com .

Breakfast hours vary by franchise location, but typically run through 10:30 a.m. local time, the chain previously told USA Today .

RELATED: McDonald's spinoff CosMc's saw twice as many visits as regular restaurant in first month: report

This story was reported from Cincinnati.