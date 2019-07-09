Burger King now sells $1 tacos nationwide

article

Burger King now sells $1 Crispy Tacos at their locations nationwide.

The fast food chain announced the new menu item on Tuesday, stating that it is the "perfect snack on the go" and can "be added to any meal order for just $1."

The taco features a crispy, crunchy tortilla filled with seasoned beef, shredded cheddar cheese, crisp lettuce, and Burger King's savory taco sauce.

“We’ve seen success with tacos in our west coast restaurants and knew it was time to bring this west coast crowd pleaser nationwide,” said Chris Finazzo, President, North America, Burger King Corporation. “The Crispy Taco adds variety to our snacking items and truly hits the spot.”

The prices for the Crispy Taco are higher in Alaska and Hawaii.

