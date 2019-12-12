Burlington Co. Sheriff’s Office honors K-9 with terminal cancer

The Burlington County Sheriff's Office lost an invaluable, four-legged member of their team this week.

Scottie, a chocolate lab, worked his last shift Tuesday after he was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

"It's with a heavy heart to inform everyone that our wonderful K9 Scottie has terminal cancer and worked his last shift today," the sheriff's office announced via Facebook.

Scottie, a rescue dog, worked with Det. Chris Snyder to sniff out bomb threats and provide protective sweeps.

"Scottie loved coming to work with his partner and using his nose to keep the occupants of the County Complex safe," the sheriff's office said.

Members of the sheriff’s office lined up alongside patrol cars to salute Scottie for his service to Burlington County.

"Scottie will cross the rainbow bridge but he will never be forgotten. Thank you for your service," the sheriff’s office posted.