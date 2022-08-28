Burlington County champions: Marlton Baseball wins 10 and Under Cal Ripken World Series

We are celebrating some young champions from right here in our backyard. Marlton Baseball’s 10 and under team recently won the Cal Ripken World Series in Indiana.

They were the last team standing in a league that has over 120,000 players from around the world and on Sunday, they arrived in style with escorts from the police and fire department.

Marlton Chiefs arrive home to a heroes welcome after their Cal Ripken World Series win.

The 12-player team was recognized after they went undefeated in the Cal Ripken World Series.

"It’s all just having fun playing baseball," said Jacob McGonigle. "That’s it, you don’t play baseball just to win stuff you play to have fun and compete."

But win they did, beating out the 19 other teams that made it to the World Series.

Coach Mike Appalucci couldn’t be prouder. "We were Marlton tough all season long," Appalucci said. "Being tough and being competitors. That’s truly what myself and the coaching staff try to teach these kids is to compete no matter what."

They went down two to nothing in the championship game against a team from Florida. They came back to tie it twice heading into the bottom of the 9th inning.

"In my head, I was like, ‘Are we going to win what’s going to happen?’" Kellians Graham remarked. "Once the ball hit Michael’s bat, I’m like please get over his head please get over his head!"

"I was on second base so I just turned on the jets," said Brayden Ziegler.

"As soon we heard the sound of the bat and saw it fly, everyone just darted out and started jumping," said Kyle Burgess.

Their coach says their ability to come together as a team with a common goal was the key to their success.

"These kids have worked really hard all year to get to this point," Appalucci said. "You never know if you’re going to end up with a World Series Championship. Just to compete and play as hard as these kids did, we’re super proud of them."

Their friends and family supported them from Indiana to back home and are beaming with pride at what they accomplished.

The Phillies will be recognizing them on Sept 23 during their Salute to Champions Night.