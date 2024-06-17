Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 6:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County
3
Heat Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM EDT until WED 6:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County

Burlington County Institute of Technology reschedules graduation due to Medford campus threat: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  June 17, 2024 9:53pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

MEDFORD, NJ - Graduation day has been postponed for students at the Burlington County Institute of Technology (BCIT) Medford campus.

The graduation was originally scheduled for Monday night, but it has since been rescheduled after the school said a threat was made against the campus.

The school says the threat was made prior to Monday’s ceremony, forcing Medford police to clear the grounds and postpone the event.

The graduation ceremony has been rescheduled for Tuesday at 5 p.m.


 