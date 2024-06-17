Burlington County Institute of Technology reschedules graduation due to Medford campus threat: police

Graduation day has been postponed for students at the Burlington County Institute of Technology (BCIT) Medford campus.

The graduation was originally scheduled for Monday night, but it has since been rescheduled after the school said a threat was made against the campus.

The school says the threat was made prior to Monday’s ceremony, forcing Medford police to clear the grounds and postpone the event.

The graduation ceremony has been rescheduled for Tuesday at 5 p.m.



