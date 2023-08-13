Burlington County man dies in Galloway Township boating accident: officials

article

A Burlington County man has died after a boating accident in Galloway Township.

Officials say, five people were boating early Saturday morning, just after midnight, in Great Bay, when the accident occurred.

A boat, authorities say was a 23’ Wellcraft, hit ICW mile marker 14 hard enough to severely damage the boat.

Due to the crash, 44-year-old Tabernacle resident Mark Risden suffered fatal injuries.

The remaining four on board were injured, with two of those airlifted by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Officials say the accident is under investigation.