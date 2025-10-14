Bus carrying 10 middle-school students crashes into tree in Robbinsville

article

The Brief A bus carrying middle school students crashed Tuesday morning in Robbinsville. Ten students and the driver were evaluated by emergency medical personnel. No life-threatening injuries have been reported, according to police.



A school bus carrying students to Pond Road Middle School left the roadway and crashed into a tree in Robbinsville Tuesday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened at 7:38 a.m. Tuesday on Hankins Road, according to Robbinsville Police. Multiple 911 calls were received about a bus off the road.

Police say the bus was traveling eastbound on Hankins Road when it veered off the roadway and struck a tree. There were 10 students and the driver on board the bus at the time of the crash.

The driver was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, and one student was transported to Princeton Medical Center for further evaluation.

Authorities said none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. Families of all students involved were notified directly by school officials, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation by Patrolman Colin Lockwood of the Robbinsville Police Department. Officials have not released details about what may have caused the bus to leave the road.