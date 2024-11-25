Business owners speak out against skill games ban in Bensalem

In Bucks County, some business owners are making their voices heard at a Bensalem Township Council meeting in defense of so-called "skill games."

The council banned these games last month, citing an increase in crime linked to their use. However, business owners argue that the revenue generated by these slot-style machines is essential for their livelihood.

Yug Patel, who owns a smoke shop on Street Road, fears that the Bensalem ban on skill games will significantly cut into his income.

"They've been helping me pay my rent, helping me get new customers. They walk in, play the machines, they purchase other products from me. So it's helping me grow my business a lot," said Patel.

Patel was among many store owners who gathered tonight in the hope of convincing Bensalem government leaders to reverse the ban on the skill games enacted this fall.

Over 100 Bensalem business owners have signed a petition urging the town's leaders to repeal an ordinance that is scheduled to begin enforcement on December 6th.

"There's a feeling of fear that people will lose their jobs if this is imposed," one store owner expressed.

"Those machines are legal. Everyone has them all over PA, not only in this township. So we all just want this township to just let us keep them," said Patel who indicated they would fight the ban legally.

Bensalem leaders have argued that the removal of these machines will help reduce loitering and promote a safer environment for local residents.

However, Bensalem leaders received a lengthy petition and an even more substantial lawsuit aimed at stopping the ban on skill games.

"They're suing the township essentially to enforce the ordinance and to have the ordinance overturned," said Bensalem Township Solicitor Joseph Pizzo.

With businesses claiming they could go under without the machines, they may also face closure if the ordinance is upheld by the courts.

"The ordinance provides for both fines and for the suspension and ultimately revocation of the use and occupancy permit if the machines aren't removed," explained Pizzo.

The conflict over skill games in Bensalem will likely be decided by a legal showdown, determining which side has the superior legal strategy.