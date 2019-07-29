Bustleton tavern throws 'Pupchella' festival to raise money for animal rescues

article

Philadelphia’s Bustleton neighborhood gave California’s Coachella music festival a run for its money Sunday with its own pet-friendly affair: Pupchella.

John Hershock, manager of Fiddler’s Green Tavern, says it decided to throw the dog-friendly concert in its parking lot to raise money for Wet Nose Dog Rescue.

The rescue, whose headquarters is located in Northeast Philadelphia, plans to share proceeds from the event and t-shirt sales with other neighborhood rescues.

Fiddler's Green Tavern says it plans to hold more events to benefit animal rescues in the Philadelphia area.

Those interested in donating to Wet Nose Dog Resuce can do so here.