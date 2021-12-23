Butcher shops and grocers seeing huge increase in Christmas food shoppers

The countdown to fill the fridge for your holiday feast is on. The parking lot at the Wegmans in Cherry Hill was swamped all day on Thursday.

A lot of people were shopping for other people through grocery shopping apps.

People started lining up an hour and a half before Arnie’s Gourmet Butcher shop opened.

Arnie and his staff working hard and keeping smiles on their faces.

"We have 1200 orders to do in two days," owner Arnie Mardigale said.

In 38 years in the business they say they’ve never been busier— business is up about 33% compared to last year.

"We going to get it done everyone is going to eat their nice Christmas dinner thanks to the nice team of Arnies employees," said production manager Carlos Mejia.

Photo: Arnies Gourmet Butcher Shop

A lot more people are sticking around and cooking for their households this year.

"I think that started last year when you couldn’t go to restaurants people were having smaller gatherings and cooking from home a lot," said Mark Madrigale.

Dan McGinniss was picking up some food to feed the family after COVID changed their plans.

"We were supposed to be in New York watching a broadway show and broadway got canceled, so we’re re-doing our plans for the next couple of days to get ready to celebrate at home," said McGinnis.

Amanda Goodwin is hosting Christmas and was at Wegmans getting everything for Christmas Eve and Day.

She had a strategy going in.

"It was pretty planned," Goodwin said. "I knew I needed to do it after my husband was done work because there was no way I was bringing them. And I knew I didn’t want to go tomorrow."

This Wegmans is open until midnight it’s not as busy as it was earlier.

Arnies opens up at 10 a.m, and they are there until 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

